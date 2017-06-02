Bench dedicated to fallen officer at Wausau school

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau has dedicated a bench in honor of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland, who was killed in a March 22 shooting spree.

School staff raised $450 for the bench that has Weiland's name engraved and will be placed on the school's playground.

The purpose of the bench is promote the idea of problem solving by talking, as opposed to using violence.

Detective Weiland's mother, father, brother, sister and other family were at the dedication ceremony.

Weiland and his brother, Brent, attended Thomas Jefferson Elementary School as kids.