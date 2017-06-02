Bench dedicated to fallen officer at Wausau school - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bench dedicated to fallen officer at Wausau school

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau has dedicated a bench in honor of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland, who was killed in a March 22 shooting spree

School staff raised $450 for the bench that has Weiland's name engraved and will be placed on the school's playground. 

The purpose of the bench is promote the idea of problem solving by talking, as opposed to using violence. 

Detective Weiland's mother, father, brother, sister and other family were at the dedication ceremony. 

Weiland and his brother, Brent, attended Thomas Jefferson Elementary School as kids.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.