Wausau man's probation revoked in child abuse case

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
A 24-year-old Wausau man put on probation a year ago after being convicted of physically abusing his infant son was sentenced to prison Friday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Christopher Howard's probation was revoked and a judge sentenced him to two years in prison - with 404 days credit - for child abuse, court records said. He will serve two years on extended supervision when he is released from prison.

Howard pleaded guilty May 4, 2016, and was placed on three years probation and ordered to spend 53 days in jail.

Howard was charged after doctors discovered his five-week-old son had a broken leg and arm in September 2015.

Howard brought the child to a hospital emergency room, reporting his son had an injured arm after it got caught in the rails of his crib, the criminal complaint said.

Citing a "reasonable degree of medical certainty," one doctor said the baby was a victim of non-accidental trauma or abuse, the complaint said. "The child is non-mobile and lacks the strength to cause harm to himself," the doctor told investigators.

