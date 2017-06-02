Harley-Davidson recalls 46,000 motorcycles over faulty oil line - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Harley-Davidson recalls 46,000 motorcycles over faulty oil line

Posted:
MGN MGN

DETROIT (AP) - Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.

The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide, Road King, Street Glide and Road Glide models built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.

Harley says a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The company says it has nine reports of oil lines coming off.

The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury. Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The recall is expected to start on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.