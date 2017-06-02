Wausau mayor discusses riverfront developments

Developments on the Wausau riverfront are coming along, just in time for summer.

Newsline 9 walked the path with Mayor Robert Mielke Friday, discussing the new features.

There are several new seating areas and kayak launches.

"The neat thing about this is that, you know, you can launch kayaks and stuff like that, and go right into the river," the mayor said.

People walking the trail seemed impressed with the updates.

"It's taken a while to do it, and they're still working on it," said Scott Werner. "But it's a really good idea."

"I think it's kind of neat," added Corleen Olmsted. Although, she did have a suggestion.

"One thing I've been thinking about is, we could use a restroom somewhere halfway," she said.

The mayor hopes the developments will help the city achieve its goal of retaining more people.

"You realize more and more what a riverfront brings to each community," he said. "That's what's happening here. And it's just going to get bigger and better as time goes on."

The project is funded by grants and taxpayer dollars.