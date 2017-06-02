Counterfeit cash appears in central Wisconsin community

Counterfeit cash has popped up in central Wisconsin, according to the Antigo Police Department.

There have been several reports of counterfeit $50 bills circulating through the community, Chief Eric Roller said in a Facebook post.

It is possible that the bills may circulating in other dollar amounts as well, the post said.

The bills have Chinese characters and writing on them, which indicate that they are not official United States currency.

The department advises residents and businesses to take extra precautions when tendering money to ensure that it is legitimate, Roller said.