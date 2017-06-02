Enter to win: Fleet Farm Gift card!

Send the Wake Up team your favorite photo of dad and you'll be entered to win a $500 Fleet Farm gift card!

No purchase necessary. To be eligible, entrants must send a photo of their dad with a name and brief description to contests@waow.com. Enter to win starting June 6th. Wake Up Wisconsin may share your photo on air. The winner will be selected at random. One will be chosen from photo entries. The odds of winning are based on the number of entries. Any applicable taxes are the responsibility of the winner. Winners must be willing to have their name presented on air. Winner's name may also be used for publicity purposes without compensation. Winners may win once. Employees of WAOW and their families are not eligible. All prizes will be picked up at WAOW TV-9, 1908 Grand Ave. Wausau, WI. 54403 or received by mail. WAOW reserves the right to settle all disputes and to change and alter the details of the contest as circumstances merit. WAOW will conduct the contest and WAOW will be the final judge on all matters related to this contest. The judges' decisions are final, binding and conclusive on all matters. By entering this contest, entrants accept and agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges relative to the contest.