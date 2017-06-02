Fund set up for Cambria explosion victims

WKOW-TV
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WAOW) -
The Village of Cambria says because of the explosion at the Didion Milling Plant, there is a need for funds to help the victims and their families.
Old Mill Foundation has now set up a fund at the National Exchange Bank of Cambria. Anyone interested in making a donation to help, you can send checks to:
Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund
C/O National Exchange Bank
118 West Edgewater Street
P.O. Box 338
Cambria, Wisconsin 53923
All funds go directly to assisting those affected.