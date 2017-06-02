Polka king, Jerry Goetsch dies at 85

The Wausau community said goodbye to the Polka King late May. Jerry Goetsch passed away at 85-years-old.

According to his obituary, Goetsch went to Wausau High School, where his love for music began.

His son tells us that he bugged his band teacher to play in the cafeteria during school. That turned into Goetsch being asked to play on much bigger stages like ballrooms and concert halls.

"He had his own band and gained many friends throughout his entire life," said Goetsch. "Music was always in the family."

In 1958, the building now known as 'Jerry's Music' was for sale, for $500. Jerry wanted it, but didn't have the money.

He asked his brother for the money and now, over five decades later, the store still remains.

"Obviously this is a very successful store," said good friend, Richard Lodholz. "50 years plus, that's amazing."

Friends like Lodholz are very sad to hear of Goetschs' passing, but all smiles and laughter when reflecting on their friendship.

"He's a great guy, very nice to be around," said Lodholz. "I don't even remember him getting mad."

Terry Goetsch has been the owner of Jerry's Music since his dad retired in the 1990's, and plans to continue, hoping to make his father proud.