WIAA track and field: Rosholt boys repeat in 3200 meter relay, Spencer's Zastrow sets state record

Noah Zastrow of Spencer High School set a new WIAA boys state tournament record in the pole vault, clearing 15 feet, 4 inches en route to a gold medal at Friday's state meet.

Zastrow, who had placed in the top four in each of his first three appearances to state, beat the field by nearly two feet. He will also compete for first place in the 110 meter hurdles on Saturday, after running a 15.59 in the preliminaries Friday.

The Rosholt boys are in first place as a team after day one, largely thanks to their 3200 meter relay team, which repeated as state champions with a 7:57.69 on Friday, just half a second off the state record pace set by Sheboygan Lutheran in 2007.

The Hornets hold a 2 and a half point lead over Spencer in Division 3 after day one.

The Edgar girls are in second place after a day, trailing Algoma by 9 points.

