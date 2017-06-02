Former Packer, Badger visits Rothschild students - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former Packer, Badger visits Rothschild students

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) -

Students at Evergreen Elementary School in Rothschild got a motivational speech from a former Packer and Badger. 

Former guard Bill Ferrario visited the school Friday as part of the NFL's Play 60 program. 

Ferrario spoke about the importance of an active lifestyle and eating healthy. 

He said football is not the only sport the program promotes, as there are endless ways to get outside and play. 

"Whether it's with sports, whether it's walking, hiking, taking a dance class, being in scouts where you're outside being active," he said. "Just getting kids more active in their community." 

Ferrario played with the Green and Gold during the 2001 season and was a four-year starter for Bucky from 1997-2000.

