Walker headed to Japan as part of state trip

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is headed to Japan as part of a state economic development trip.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says Walker left on Friday and planned to return on Sunday. Evenson says the trip is part of an effort by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to "pursue a significant foreign direct investment opportunity for our state."

Walker's office did not release any other details about the trip, including who was traveling with the governor, where in Japan he was headed or what the opportunity he's pursuing may be.