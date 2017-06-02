Walker headed to Japan as part of state trip - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker headed to Japan as part of state trip

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is headed to Japan as part of a state economic development trip.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says Walker left on Friday and planned to return on Sunday. Evenson says the trip is part of an effort by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to "pursue a significant foreign direct investment opportunity for our state."

Walker's office did not release any other details about the trip, including who was traveling with the governor, where in Japan he was headed or what the opportunity he's pursuing may be.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.