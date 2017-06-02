Wisconsin experts weigh in on impact after withdrawal from Paris accord

President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord has been a polarizing topic. Whether there will be any impact on central Wisconsin is a differing answer depending who you ask.

"The outcomes are not going to be immediate," said Brad Mapes-Martins, an associate professor in political science at UW Stevens Point.

Environmentalists argue leaving the Paris accord could slow Wisconsin down in renewable energy.

"It takes away any momentum," said Bill Davis, the director of the Wisconsin chapter of the Sierra Club. "Some local governments and businesses and individuals will continue to move in that direction, but if you had leadership actually helping that trend along, it would happen faster."

Congressman Sean Duffy said he doesn't think leaving the Paris accord is about climate change at all.

"This is about whether this is a good deal for America," said Duffy. "Middle America was going to get hurt by the deal."

Congressman Duffy said he thinks the Paris accord hurt jobs in central Wisconsin.

"This deal I don't think is good for the community we live in," said Duffy. "If you're a blue collar, manufacturing state like us, it has a huge impact."

Not everyone agrees, others said they see the future in renewable energy sources.

"Pushing renewable energy for our state would be a huge thing for our economy here," said Davis. "I think you'd see more dramatic job growth in Wisconsin if you had actual leadership taking us forward."