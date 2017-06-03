Motorcyclist killed after truck object falls near Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist died after an object that fell from a truck caused the rider to crash into a road sign in Dane County.



The Wisconsin State Patrol says the motorcyclist died at a hospital after the crash Thursday. The Journal Sentinel reports the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on southbound Interstate 39 near Madison.



Authorities did not release the identity of the motorcyclist. The State Patrol says the object fell from the truck and then another vehicle hit the object. It then hit the motorcyclist.



The State Patrol is still investigating.