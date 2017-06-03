Brewers' Braun progressing, still no timetable for return

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Ryan Braun is running on a treadmill for the first time since going on the disabled list for a left calf injury, though the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder says there is no timetable for his return.

Braun went on the 10-day DL on May 26, the second time he had been sidelined this year for the injury. The right-handed slugger is hitting .262 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 30 games.

He has been replaced capably in the outfield by Hernan Perez, who is hitting .277 with five homers and 23 RBIs.

The surprising Brewers remain in first place even without Braun, leading the NL Central by 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee has a three-game series this weekend with the Los Angeles Dodgers.