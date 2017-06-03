WIAA state track & field: Jaworski sets new state record again, Witt-Birn girls win team title

Brooke Jaworski has re-written the WIAA track and field record book again.

For the second straight day and third time in as many state-races, the Wausau West sophomore set a new state record in the 400 meter dash.

Jaworski raced to a 53.71 finish, more than a half-second faster than the record-time she posted in Friday's preliminary race. She also set the record last season when she won a state championship as a freshman.

"I'm always thinking about (setting a record)," the Warriors sophomore said after the race. "It's been my goal ever since last season ended, so I'm very grateful and proud that I was able to accomplish this."

With two years of high school eligibility remaining, Jaworski said her goal is to trim a second off her time each season.

She also took first place in the girls 200 meter dash, edging out longtime rival Grace Hartman of Wisconsin Rapids.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls posted the best team performance of any school in central Wisconsin. The Chargers totaled a team score of 40, edging out perennial power Catholic Memorial (Waukesha) to take the Division 2 team crown.

