Cops and kids enjoy fishing together in Stevens Point

Police departments from across Portage County joined the kids in their community for a little bit of fishing at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point on Saturday.

It's all a part of the 9th annual Cops-N-Bobbers Fishing Program, organized by local law enforcement and the Stevens Point Elks Lodge.

The event is held every year as a way to teach children to become comfortable around the men and women behind the badge.

"There's a lot more aspects to law enforcement than just arresting people and giving tickets," said Officer Seth Pionke with the Plover Police department. "Shows a different aspect of what we do. That we're community oriented [and] that we're here for them."

Some parents like Stephanie Schuh who came with her daughter, said that it's a crucial learning opportunity for kids to understand that officers are their friend.

"I think kids are a little intimidated with everything going on right now," she said. "I think it's nice for them to see how supportive our police officers are."

Departments across the area said they also want to show kids that even though they might be in different uniforms, they are still a part of the same group that protects the community.