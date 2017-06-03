Cops and kids enjoy fishing together in Stevens Point - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Cops and kids enjoy fishing together in Stevens Point

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Police departments from across Portage County joined the kids in their community for a little bit of fishing at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point on Saturday.

It's all a part of the 9th annual Cops-N-Bobbers Fishing Program, organized by local law enforcement and the Stevens Point Elks Lodge. 

The event is held every year as a way to teach children to become comfortable around the men and women behind the badge. 

"There's a lot more aspects to law enforcement than just arresting people and giving tickets," said Officer Seth Pionke with the Plover Police department. "Shows a different aspect of what we do. That we're community oriented [and] that we're here for them."

Some parents like Stephanie Schuh who came with her daughter, said that it's a crucial learning opportunity for kids to understand that officers are their friend. 

"I think kids are a little intimidated with everything going on right now," she said. "I think it's nice for them to see how supportive our police officers are." 

Departments across the area said they also want to show kids that even though they might be in different uniforms, they are still a part of the same group that protects the community.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.