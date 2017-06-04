Wisconsin college sees more international student interest - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin college sees more international student interest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- University of Wisconsin-Madison is receiving more applications from international students as nearly 40 percent of colleges across the country report receiving fewer such applications.
 
Campus officials tell the Wisconsin State Journal the university received about 900 more applications to join its fall 2017 freshman class from overseas, an increase of 14 percent from the previous year. Enrollment deposits are also up by 5 percent.

Many college admissions officers have feared a "Trump effect" of a growing sense of hostility toward outsiders and tighter restrictions on a popular visa program for foreign workers would make the U.S. less appealing to international students.

UW-Madison officials attribute the admissions increases to joining the Common Application, an application process they say makes it easier for students to discover and apply to the university.

