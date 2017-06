Hundreds of people came out on Sunday to pay their respects to the men and women of Wisconsin who served the country during the Korean War.

The annual ceremony was held at the Wisconsin Korean War Memorial in Plover.

Representatives from the town, state, and even South Korea paid their respects to the Wisconsinites who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the war.

Those in attendance believed that ceremonies like the one on Sunday shows local veterans proper respect for the service they gave to the United States during the conflict.

According to the monument, 801 people from the Badger State lost their lives during the Korean War.