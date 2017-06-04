June Dairy Breakfast returns to Wausau

An annual tradition continues to draw thousands of people every year in Marathon County.

Sunday marked the Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast at Fustead Holsteins in Wausau.

The breakfast is held by the Partnership for Progressive Agriculture and boasts a meal of scrambled eggs, pancakes, real maple syrup, along with dozens of other activities for a morning full of fun.

Organizers like Jillayne Radtke said that the event is a way for the community to pay tribute to the industry that helps drive the Badger State's economy.

"Right now, dairy farmers are going through some hard times and it's really nice to see people supporting agriculture," she said.

She adds that the organization hopes to raise $10,000 from the breakfast which will be used for scholarships and other farm education opportunities.