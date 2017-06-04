Missing local teen featured in national TV special

The case of a missing teenager from Central Wisconsin who disappeared almost 8 years ago is hitting the national spotlight.

The Investigation Discovery Channel is airing a special on missing Antigo teen Kayla Berg on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on their show "Disappeared." The special is called "The Last Summer."

Berg vanished in August of 2009 when she was 15-years-old and was last seen outside of a house in Wausau.

Berg's mother, Hope Sprenger, said that she wants the case to get national attention, in the hopes that a new lead could crack the cold case.

"Until I have answers, I mean, that's the best thing I can do is just make sure her story stays out there and people are aware of it," Sprenger said. "We need some answers. We need to know what happened."

Plans to make the special go back to 2016, and Sprenger said once filming for the show began, it was an emotional roller coaster.

"I was excited, but yet I was worried. I was scared [and] nervous. Now I got to go through and relive everything all over again," she said. "What keeps me going is my daughter because I need to find her."

Sprenger adds that if the special does not turn up any new clues, she will still continue to put her name out there until the case is solved.