Bicyclist, Merrill Police cruiser involved in crash

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Merrill Police Department officer and a 9-year-old bicyclist are okay after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police say it's "miraculous" that the child did not suffer any further injuries. 

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the cruiser and bicyclist collided around 4:55 p.m. on East Main Street in Merrill.

The bicyclist was transported to Aspirus Hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

