Trump calls for American resolve against 'vile enemy'

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."

Speaking to an annual fundraiser for Ford's Theater in Washington Sunday night, Trump says "this bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end."

Trump said he had expressed America's unwavering support in a call to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Earlier in the day, Trump criticized the mayor of London after the official sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence following the attacks. The mayor's spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump's "ill-informed" tweet.