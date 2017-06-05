Dad wears Pokemon tie son made 11 years ago to his graduation - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Dad wears Pokemon tie son made 11 years ago to his graduation

(ABC) -

AUSTIN, TX -- A Texas father surprised his son on his high school graduation day by bringing out an old gift.

When 18-year-old Dylan Olivo was in the first grade, he made a Pokemon-themed tie for his dad on Father's Day.

That was 11 years ago. But on Olivo's graduation day, his dad wore it again.

Olivo posted a photo of the two - his dad proudly sporting the tie - on Twitter, where it's received more than 400,000 likes.

Olivo's profile says he plans on attending the University of Texas at Austin.

