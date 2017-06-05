93-year-old bride gets the internet to help her pick her wedding dress

(CNN) -- It's never too late for love.

But when it comes to the wedding, you only have one shot at getting your outfit right.

For 93-year-old Sylvia Martin from Canberra, Australia she's left it in the hands of the internet to decide what she'll wear when she gets hitched to her long-time friend Frank Raymond next month.

The clothing store Martin and her bridesmaids visited for her wedding dress, Birdsnest, posted a photo with four different options on Facebook Sunday.

Suffice it to say, she's really into the red.

According to the post, Martin and Raymond have been living in a retirement home together and have known each other for more than 20 years.

Raymond has asked Martin to marry him "many times," but always refused because it would be disrespectful to her deceased husband. But an illness a year ago changed things, the pair moved in together where Raymond asked her to marry him again. This time, she said yes.

"The response to our Facebook post has just been incredible," Penny Carroll, the marketing manager at Birdsnest, told the newspaper.

"It's such a beautiful and happy story."