Oshkosh police search for missing inmate

Oshkosh police are searching for an escaped prisoner who has ties to the Milwaukee area.

Dennis Tharp, 28, escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center on Sherman Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities have not released any details about how Tharp got away.

Tharp is described as 5'06", 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey stocking cap and dark-colored pants. Tharp is believed to be with a female, according to a release from the police department.

Tharp was serving time for drug and weapon charges.

Anyone with information about Tharp's whereabouts is asked to call Oshkosh police or their local law enforcement agency.