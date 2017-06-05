UPDATE: Family, friends rally around boy hit by school bus

Camdin Hellmich is only 12 years old, but he's already well known as a successful kart racer. Right now, he's in intensive care with severe head trauma and a leg injury after he was struck by a school bus last Thursday.

His aunt, Traci King, said his parents are staying close by.

"They are not leaving his side, but they're being there fighting along with him, talking to him, letting him know that they're there," said King. "Everyone is there praying for him supporting him, loving him and knowing he'll get through this."

Witnesses tell our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV the school bus driver on Thursday morning could not have seen the boy dart out from behind a garbage truck that was stopped on the side of the road and it appears to have blocked the bus driver's view.