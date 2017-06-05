La Crosse couple directly impacted by London Bridge terror attack

The attack in London on Saturday night might seem half a world away, but for one La Crosse family, it hit home.

"We heard the London Bridge was hit by terrorists, so we were very concerned," said Sandy LeCleir.

Sandy and Cliff LeCleir live in La Crosse, but their attention was on London Saturday night where their son and daughter-in-law are on vacation.

"They had just crossed over the London Bridge," Sandy said.

Their children narrowly missed the terrorist attack.

"They missed this by 15 minutes," said Cliff.

The LeCleirs were every parent, hoping for the best.

"It's every families nightmare to think that your children could be wrapped up in this," said Cliff.

Though they are thankful their children weren't victims, many lost their lives.

"Somebody's children were [victims]," Cliff said. "So, I just ask everyone to pray for families who were victim of this evil."

An attack could happen anywhere, so the LeCleirs depend on their faith. They do not live in fear, but instead, they try to be prepared.

"There's no way to predict how or where this is going to happen, so I just say trust God with them," Sandy said.

"In this world, you're going to have trouble that descends upon you," said Cliff. "And so, you need to be prepared for it. And the trouble that you have, you need to use it build your character."

The LeCleirs have had little communication with their son. He and his wife just started their vacation on Saturday.

Thirty-six people remain in the hospital, and twenty-one of them are in critical condition. The United Kingdom remains at alert for threats, issuing a severe warning on terror.