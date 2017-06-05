UPDATE: 5 people reported dead in Orlando workplace shooting

10:15 a.m.

Witness accounts are beginning to emerge from a multiple shooting inside a business in an industrial park in the Orlando area.

The Associated Press talked with Shelley Adams, whose sister, Sheila McIntrye, works for the company and was in the bathroom when shots rang out.

McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting, and she was very upset.

She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to give a briefing. Officials said there were multiple fatalities and that situation is contained.

10:10 a.m.

The FBI is joining the investigation into a multiple shooting in an industrial park in the Orlando area.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to give a briefing Monday about what happened at the warehouse in an industrial area of east Orlando.

The sheriff's office says there are multiple fatalities. Officials haven't said how many, but they do say that the situation is contained.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

---------------------------------------

(CNN) -- Five people, including the shooter, are dead after a shooting at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters, CNN affiliate WFTV reports.

Police say there is no connection to terrorism. It appears to be a work-related incident, WFTV says.

Police reported earlier they were investigating a "multiple fatality" shooting, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officers gather in an industrial district of suburban Orlando, where multiple fatalities have been reported.

The sheriff's office calls the situation "contained and stable," WFTV says.

Orange County sheriffs office did say there are casualties. They did not going to further detail @WFTV pic.twitter.com/6BJfePWXE2 — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

---------------------------------------------

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017