UW Milwaukee students safe in London

LONDON

Sixteen UW Milwaukee students and two faculty members studying abroad in London are safe, according to a school spokesperson.

WISN-TV is working to contact the students to see if they were near the London Bridge Saturday.

Marquette University also had one student visiting London but he left a few days before the attack.

On Saturday night three attackers killed seven people and injured dozens others.

It started with a van plowing into people at London Bridge and witnesses say people jumped out and started stabbing victims at nearby Borough Market.

