You can help Marathon County Crime Stoppers keep area schools safe

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A fundraiser for Marathon County Crime Stoppers in Wausau takes place Wednesday.

Noodles & Company at Stewart Avenue and 18th Avenue will donate 10 percent of its sales from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The money is for a school crime prevention project called Campus Crime Stoppers - currently known as Quick 50 - to generate new promotional and educational materials.

The Crime Stoppers board of director is re-branding the crime-fighting tool to better meet the needs of students, school staff and law enforcement.

Since 2000, D.C. Everest, Wausau, Athens, Edgar and Marathon schools have partnered with Crime Stoppers. When students report information about weapons, drugs or alcohol, they are eligible for a $50 cash reward.

Larger payouts may be considered for more serious crimes.

To find out more information go to marathoncounty.crimestoppersweb.com/school.aspx