Harley-Davidson recalls thousands of motorcycles

Harley-Davidson is recalling 57,000 motorcycles worldwide.

The reason?

An oil line on the bikes could come loose, leading to oil spilling into the path of the rear tire.

The Wisconsin-based company the issue on an engine oil cooler line clamp not being installed correctly.

The company says it knows of at least nine reports of oil lines coming off, causing two crashes and one injuries.

The recall affects nine 20-17 Harley models built between July 2, 2016 and May 9, 20-17.

Harley dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them for free.