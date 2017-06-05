First day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial gets underway

The sexual assault trial against Bill Cosby is now underway.

One of the spectators at the first day of Bill Cosby's sex assault trial is attorney Gloria Allred, who says that she's hopeful "there will be justice in this case."

The 79-year-old comedian is accused of giving a Temple University employee drugs and then sexually assaulting her.

Allred represents a woman who worked for Cosby's agent at the William Morris agency. She will be the only other accuser allowed to testify for the prosecution.

Allred's client says she had known Cosby for six years when he invited her to lunch at his bungalow at the Bel Air Hotel in 1996 to discuss her career. She says he gave her wine and a pill and then sexually assaulted her.

Cosby's lawyers have questioned why she went to the bungalow.

Bill Cosby arrived for the first day of his sexual assault trial with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Pulliam played Cosby's youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show."

The pair walked arm-in-arm past dozens of cameras and into the Montgomery County courthouse Monday morning. The 79-year-old Cosby smiled but said nothing when someone asked how he was feeling.

Cosby went on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.