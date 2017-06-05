Are bear crashes on the rise in central Wisconsin?

Deer crashes are a common sight, but in the past week, more bears have been seen lying on the side of the road.

A Lincoln County deputy struck a black bear with his patrol car early Saturday morning on Hwy 8 near Tripoli.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. just east of County Road T.

Several other cars collided with bears in the past week in Lincoln County. A bear cub was found dead on the US Hwy 51 ramp in Merrill Thursday. A third bear was found dead on Vista Drive.

Newsline 9 is speaking with a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist to learn if this is becoming more common. Catch Newsline 9 at 5 for updates.