Stevens Point man pleads not guilty in 2014 rape

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - One of two former SPASH football standouts accused of raping a young woman three years ago pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Portage County court records.

Adam Brandt, 24, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault. No trial date was immediately set.

Brandt and Joseph Horvath, 23, are accused of sexually assaulting the woman at Horvath's home in May 2014. Horvath pleaded not guilty in April.

The woman told police Horvath apologized to her after the assault.

Prosecutors say the men invited the woman to the home where she believed more people would be hanging out, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was in the back seat of a car outside the home when the two athletes allegedly forced the woman to grope them, the complaint said.

When the woman declined their advance, the three went inside Horvath's bedroom where the two sexually assaulted her at the same time, the criminal said.

The day after the assault, the woman went to St. Michael's Hospital where a rape exam was performed.

Brandt went on to play college football at Southern Illinois University, while Horvath played at Minnesota State University - Mankato. Both men were charged in February.