UPDATE: 3 people arrested Monday after Portage Co. shooting

UPDATE: Authorities say social media helped lead to the arrest of three people considered armed and dangerous following a shooting in Portage County.

The three suspects were wanted by police after a shooting Sunday night on Frontage Lane in the Town of Linwood.

One man had been shot and two others had been assaulted before suspects left the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

Victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Two suspects were already in custody after deputies found them driving east on County Highway HH in Stevens Point, officials said.

Spencer Wnuk, 27, and Cody Kubowski, 25, both of Stevens Point were arrested during a traffic stop, according to officials.

Deputies launched a search for Tanner Tork, 21, and Laice Firkus, 22, both of Stevens Point.

The third suspect was Noah Zachman, 23, from the Town of Stockton, the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff says one suspect turned himself in and two others were arrested after media outlets spread their names and photos all over social media.