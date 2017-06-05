Walker says he'd love to run against Madison mayor Soglin

Republican Gov. Scott Walker says he would love a chance to run against Democratic Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

The longtime mayor this weekend floated the possibility of running for governor next year when Walker is expected to seek a third term.

Walker dismissed Soglin on Monday as an "unabashed throwback to the 1960s radical liberal." Soglin was an anti-war protester in the 1960s and went on to be elected mayor first in 1973. He's now in his 20 year as mayor.

Walker also isn't giving Soglin any credit for Madison's strong economy, saying unemployment is low in the capital city because of state government and UW.

Soglin says, "Walker is terrified of anyone who knows how to create private sector jobs that move people out of poverty."