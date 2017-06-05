New vaping trend causes health concerns

An E-Cig trend could cause serious health risks for users.

"Dripping" is becoming more popular with the vaping community, but it has raised some health concerns.

The process of dripping happens when a user pours the vape liquid right on the coil of the pen, and heats it up. This causes a greater amount of smoke to be inhaled and exhaled. It also creates a larger smoke cloud.

A local man who used to drip, tells Newsline 9 that he regrets his decision. He asked not be named.

"I felt like I had shorter breath because of it. I felt there was residue built up in my lungs," the former dripper said.

Other side effects include intense headaches, nausea, and nicotine poisoning.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention states that the FDA doesn't regulate E-cigs, and does not recommend them to help quit smoking.