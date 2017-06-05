Favre, Jeter, North, Rucker team up on PGA Tour - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, U.S. Open champ Andy North and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Darius Rucker will team up on the golf course for a good cause.

The celebrity foursome will play a 9-hold scramble June 24 at the American Family Insurance Championship on the PGA Tour in Madison. Proceeds are directed to the golfer Steve Stricker's foundation for Children's Hospital and other charities.

The full tournament is June 19-25 at the second annual championship. Seventy-eight players are competing for a $2 million purse.

