Antigo police hope TV show helps find Kayla Berg

A missing Antigo teen makes the national spotlight, and now police hope for some new tips that will finally end the nearly eight-year-old mystery.

Kayla Berg was 15 years old when she was last seen being dropped off 35 miles away outside of a house in Wausau.

A TV special about her disappearance on the Investigation Discovery channel called "Disappeared: The Last Summer" aired Sunday night in front of a national TV audience.

Antigo Police Capt. James Kolpack said that even though the case happened in 2009, the investigation is still active and tips do occasionally trickle in.

"She's missing. There's a reason why she's missing and it's our job to find out what happened," Kolpack said. "So yes, It bothers us all the time. We think about it all the time and we pursue any tips we get."

Kolpack said Kayla's case is not considered to be "cold."

He said the department has received no new tips since the Investigation Discovery story was aired.

Antigo police say officers will put extra emphasis on the case in the next couple of months but declined to be more specific.