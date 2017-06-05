Officials detail summer construction projects in North Central Wisconsin

Summer is here, and so are many more construction zones.

The State Department of Transportation tells us that many work zones are popping up all around North Central Wisconsin.

"We are doing a number of things on Highway 29 - we have a two projects replacing the asphalt shoulders," said DOT Supervisor, Michael Kretschner. "From Business 51, to the Q interchange as well as replacing bridge decks at the WW interchange north of Wausau."

He said they are also planing to start construction south of Wausau - on Highway 153.

Kretschner wants motorists to be aware of the work zones and to take precautions when driving.

"In any work zone, we just encourage any motorist to be vigilant and watch what they're doing in the work zone, not only for their safety but the safety of workers," said Kretschner.

Construction workers confirmed the lane closures on Grand Avenue in Schofield are due to patching cracks on the roads. They plan to be done with that project by next week.

As for the highway projects, Kretschner tells us they will be done before the end of 2017.