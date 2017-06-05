Tuesday's schedule of sectional baseball games

Division 1

SPASH plays Eau Claire Memorial at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point at 11 a.m.

If the Panthers win, they advance to the sectional final game at 4.

D.C. Everest plays Green Bay Preble at Wausau West at 10:30 a.m.

If the Evergreens win, they advance to the sectional final game at 4.

Division 2

Mosinee plays Seymour at Clintonville High School at 10:30 a.m.

If the Indians win, they advance to the sectional final game at 4.

Division 3

Spencer plays Iola-Scandinavia at 1:30 p.m. at Crivitiz High School.

The winner plays in the sectional final game at 4 p.m.

Division 4

Athens and Pittsville play at 10:30 a.m. at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids.

The winner plays in the sectional final game at 4 p.m.

For full brackets from the WIAA, click here.