Hill, Samardzija lead Giants past Brewers 7-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jeff Samardzija pitched deep into the game after a shaky beginning, Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Hill drove in two with two outs off reliever Rob Scahill (1-2).

Samardzija (2-7) surrendered two runs in the first but quickly settled down, retiring 19 consecutive batters in one stretch.

Milwaukee's first-inning runs came in an unusual fashion. With runners on second and third and one out, Hernan Perez lofted a fly to left. Eric Sogard tagged and scored when left fielder Orlando Calixte's throw sailed high over catcher Buster Posey and caromed off the wall behind home plate. The ball dropped behind the padding and out of play, allowing another run to score.