Sink hole closes Vilas County road - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sink hole closes Vilas County road

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
VILAS COUNTY (WAOW) -

According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, a road north of Phelps is closed due to a sink hole.

Authorities say, they received a call about a report of a sink hole forming on State Highway 17 near the intersection of Grosser Lane around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found culverts rusted through, causing the ground to collapse and wash away under the road's surface.

Officials say the road is unsafe for traffic until repairs are completed. They do not know how long the road will be closed for.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation detour:

Alternate Route: WIS 17 NB Traffic: south on COUNTY A, east on WIS 55, north on M 73, west on US 2 to rejoin COUNTY 436 (SMOKEY LAKE ROAD).  Reverse for SB traffic.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.