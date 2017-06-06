Sink hole closes Vilas County road

According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, a road north of Phelps is closed due to a sink hole.

Authorities say, they received a call about a report of a sink hole forming on State Highway 17 near the intersection of Grosser Lane around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found culverts rusted through, causing the ground to collapse and wash away under the road's surface.

Officials say the road is unsafe for traffic until repairs are completed. They do not know how long the road will be closed for.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation detour:

Alternate Route: WIS 17 NB Traffic: south on COUNTY A, east on WIS 55, north on M 73, west on US 2 to rejoin COUNTY 436 (SMOKEY LAKE ROAD). Reverse for SB traffic.