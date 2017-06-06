Didion officials expect work to resume in Cambria in less than 2 weeks

Officials at Didion Milling say although their mill plant was lost in an explosion, parts of their facility could be back up and running in less than two weeks.



The company met with village of Cambria's board Monday night to update the municipal leaders on progress since the explosion Wednesday. Didion officials say the ethanol plant and grain facility were not damaged, so as soon as investigators turn over the property to the company, they expect to start work again. That could be in four to 10 days.

Construction and project manager Kurt Baird says recovering the body of the final victim of the explosion on Sunday was the first step in the recovery process that will continue for weeks.



"We have a lot of things to sift through to get to the bottom of this," Baird told the board. "I put my people back to work on my department so we can begin getting our employees back to work, trying to rebuild, cleaning the messes up."



This week, engineers and other staff have started working on safety requirements and a demolition plan. President Riley Didion says he expects all employees will be back at work in some capacity in the next week, but they may be working in different roles than before.



"We told everybody you might have to wear a different hat for a period of time, but that's part of it," Didion says.

Columbia County sheriff's officials tell our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV parts of the property still are not safe to finish the investigation. OSHA is leading the effort to look into what caused the explosion that killed three people and left nearly a dozen others hurt. The sheriff's office was involved in the recovery process to get victims out of the site, but now only a detective is working to support staff with the state fire marshal's office and federal investigators with OSHA.



Meanwhile, Didion officials are asking the village to help as they rebuild. They say they need extra parking and reduced speed limits on the highway as they bring large equipment in and out of the facility.