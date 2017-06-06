Favre, Jeter, Darius Rucker and Andy North highlight celebrity foursome at AmFam Championship

Favre, Jeter, Darius Rucker and Andy North highlight celebrity f - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

Organizers of the American Family Insurance Championship announced on Monday, the celebrity foursome for this year's event.

They include former Packers and Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre, former New York Yankees Shortstop Derek Jeter, musician Darius Rucker and two-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North.

The foursome will play on Saturday, June 24. They will tee off on the back 9 beginning at 1:30 p.m. They will play a 9-hold scramble following the final tournament group for the day.

