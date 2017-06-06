Sheriff: Price Co. inmate dies by suicide in cell - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Price Co. inmate dies by suicide in cell

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) -

An inmate died of self-inflicted injuries early Monday after personnel found him unresponsive in his cell, according to the Price County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was found shortly after 5 a.m. and jail staff along with EMTs performed life saving efforts unsuccessfully, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation into the death is being conducted with assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Price County Coroner's Office.

