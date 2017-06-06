3 taken to hospitals after crash involving school bus, three other vehicles

3 taken to hospitals after crash involving school bus, three oth - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

Three people, including a child, were hospitalized Tuesday morning in a crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles on Milwaukee's north side.

Authorities were called to the area near North Doctor Martin Luther King Drive and Wright Street shortly before 8 a.m.

A police sergeant on the scene said the school bus was eastbound on Wright Street when it collided with a Ford Edge. The impact was so hard that the bus then clipped a parked car, pushing it into a parked cargo van behind it.

The two people inside the Ford Edge were transported to Froedtert Hospital, the sergeant said. On board the school bus were the female driver and her daughter. The driver was not injured, but the girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for examination.

