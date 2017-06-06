Spencer woman pleads not guilty in coffee-spiking incident

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 56-year-old Spencer woman accused of trying to spike her boss' coffee with a variety of things, including eye drop solution and anti-anxiety pills, in hopes he would forget that she owned him $2,000 pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to online Marathon County court records..

The scheme, at an Athens business, unraveled when the boss, a diabetic, noticed high spikes in his blood sugar and a slimy substance in his coffee cup and a video camera in the break captured a woman near his coffee cup, the criminal complaint said.

Karen Zenner is charged with one felony - putting foreign objects in food - following an investigation that began in January.

No trial date was immediately set.

The boss told investigators he loaned the woman $2,000 and when she attempted to repay him the check bounced, the complaint said.

The woman told investigators she placed pills in her boss' coffee for two to three weeks, trying to make him ill so he would forget about the loan, the complaint said.

She said she knew he was diabetic but had no intentions to kill him.