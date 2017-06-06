Portage Co. sheriff: Social media argument leads to fight, gunshots

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A social media argument and a confrontation with a gun led to one person being shot, his father being beaten and five suspected gang members being arrested, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said Tuesday.

The incident took place at a Town of Lindwood home just outside Stevens Point about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Here's what Lukas said happened:

An argument broke out over social media that led to the five suspects driving to the Randy Seavers' home for a fight.

Seavers, 60, confronted them and his 22-year-old son, Travis, came out of the house with a .22-caliber pistol and fired a warning shot into the air.

One of the suspects took the pistol away and shot the son, his father was severely beaten, including head injuries, and the suspects fled.

Within minutes after arriving on the scene, officers arrested two of the suspects - Spencer Wnuk, 27, and Cody Kubowski, 25, both of Stevens Point.

Based on tips from citizens, deputies arrested the other three Monday - Tanner Tork, 21, of Stevens Point, Noah Zachman, 23, of the Town of Stockton and Laice Firkus, 22, also of Stevens Point.

Tork is the suspected shooter, Lukas said in a statement.

"All of the individuals who came to the residence are suspected to be criminal gang members," the sheriff said.

No details were released on what started the argument.

The sheriff's department is recommending various charges, from felony first-degree reckless injury and aggravated battery to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Firkus is expected in court Tuesday, with Zachman, Wnuk and Tork expected to appear on Wednesday.

Kubowski doe not have a court date set.