Packers road trip rescue: Fans give lift to stranded Davon House

Consider this: You're in bed late one night, scrolling through your Twitter feed, and you come across a Green Bay Packer in need.

What do you do?

If you're the Johnson brothers -- Chad is in Eau Claire, Mike is in Hudson -- you spring into action and offer your services.

The scenario played out Monday after cornerback Davon House found himself stranded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, having missed his connecting flight to Green Bay. That posed a problem because he needed to be at Lambeau Field for practice early Tuesday morning.

"Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay maybe I can hitch hike a ride," House tweeted at 8:36 p.m.

Hours later, there was a follow-up: "Taking this long drive with @chadj19 and @mikeyj14 back to greenbay"

"I went to bed and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride," Chad Johnson told ESPN on Tuesday. "My brother lives in Hudson; I'm in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that 'I could come pick you up,' and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake."

Once the trio made it to Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport, where House's vehicle was parked, House offered an incredible gesture of gratitude: a tour of the locker room, photographs and autographed memorabilia.